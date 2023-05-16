Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in DocuSign by 27.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in DocuSign by 21.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after acquiring an additional 31,769 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in DocuSign by 25.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,238,000 after acquiring an additional 71,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on DocuSign from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on DocuSign from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DocuSign Stock Down 0.3 %

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.48. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $92.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.29, a P/E/G ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $659.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Articles

