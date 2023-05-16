Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 2,698 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,351,000 after purchasing an additional 91,484 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

MCD opened at $295.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $216.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $228.34 and a 52 week high of $298.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.17.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,393 shares of company stock worth $4,962,294. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

