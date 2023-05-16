Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 5,348 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 2.2 %

DRI stock opened at $151.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $155.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.69 and its 200 day moving average is $146.89.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.19%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $12,147,539.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,763,834.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,763,834.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

