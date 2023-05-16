Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 5,689 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 20,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 0.9% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,428 shares of company stock worth $3,524,225 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $137.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.56. The company has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.11.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

See Also

