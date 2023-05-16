Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,207 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.39% of TPG Pace Beneficial II worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YTPG. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 72,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 5.5% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 266,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 13,881 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 12.4% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 140,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG Pace Beneficial II alerts:

TPG Pace Beneficial II Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92.

About TPG Pace Beneficial II

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YTPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.