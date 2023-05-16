Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $851,000 Stock Position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,433 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in GoPro were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in GoPro by 35.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 335.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 70,476 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the third quarter worth $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in GoPro by 2.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 435,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 9,705 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in GoPro by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 143,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the period. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoPro alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at GoPro

In other news, SVP Eve T. Saltman sold 41,346 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $243,527.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Eve T. Saltman sold 41,346 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $243,527.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 7,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $34,129.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 407,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,374.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,455 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GoPro Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPRO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoPro in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GoPro from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

GoPro stock opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. GoPro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.38.

GoPro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.