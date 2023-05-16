Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $1.09 Million in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 118,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 1,149.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PetIQ by 142.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in PetIQ in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in PetIQ by 174.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in PetIQ by 3,817.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PETQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a report on Monday, February 13th.

PetIQ Stock Down 1.0 %

PETQ stock opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $18.42.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $184.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.80 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.72%. Equities analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

