Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $970,000 Investment in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.26% of PetMed Express at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in PetMed Express by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 80,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 18.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 72.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 1.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PETS opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.64. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $24.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average of $18.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PetMed Express from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

