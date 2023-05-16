Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 1,548 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 985.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 623.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of WELL stock opened at $80.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 348.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.20. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $90.69.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 1,060.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

