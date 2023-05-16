Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $1.30 Million Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.07% of Shutterstock as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSTK. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Shutterstock by 88.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 470.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded Shutterstock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

Shutterstock Stock Performance

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $51.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.20. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $81.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 47.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $436,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 52,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $4,044,519.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,475,823 shares in the company, valued at $878,474,250.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 5,600 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $436,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,535 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,440. 35.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the provision of a global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Its content types include image, footage, music, and editorial. The company was founded by Jonathan Evan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

