Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Short Interest Up 10.3% in April

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the April 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 598,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Lear in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lear from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lear from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.23.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of LEA stock traded down $2.20 on Tuesday, hitting $120.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.47 and its 200-day moving average is $135.13. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $114.67 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lear will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total value of $201,021.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,175.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total transaction of $201,021.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,341 shares in the company, valued at $483,175.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,532 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lear

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lear during the 1st quarter worth $197,849,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Lear by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after buying an additional 993,216 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,728,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $241,115,000 after buying an additional 693,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $59,288,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 6.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,864,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $821,570,000 after purchasing an additional 401,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

