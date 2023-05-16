Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,954 Shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 120.3% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter.

Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NUSI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.04. 6,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,403. Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $22.56. The stock has a market cap of $444.89 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.19.

About Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF

The Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of stocks included in the Nasdaq-100 Index combined with an options collar. The fund seeks to generate current income with some downside protection.

