Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 566 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 2.6% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $326.94. 7,994,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,994,348. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $318.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.45. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $334.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

