Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Buys 491 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $11,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKW. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 292.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:PKW traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $83.58. The stock had a trading volume of 667 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,690. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.93 and its 200 day moving average is $86.48. The company has a market cap of $931.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $73.80 and a 52 week high of $92.76.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

