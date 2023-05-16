Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Buys 9,469 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,469 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of Capital Southwest worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 112,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 177,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 467,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 66,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSWC. StockNews.com cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, April 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.30.

Capital Southwest stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.77. 17,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,553. The company has a market capitalization of $614.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.20. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.28%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 157.66%.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

