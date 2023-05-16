Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Invests $9.38 Million in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 157,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,379,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 797.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $59.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,493. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.26 and a 12-month high of $59.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.58.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

