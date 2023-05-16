Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.75% of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000.

Get VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF alerts:

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA MORT traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $10.39. The company had a trading volume of 20,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.01. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $15.85.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Profile

The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index, a market-cap-weighted index of mortgage REITs. MORT was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.