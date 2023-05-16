Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $346.09. 1,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,742. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $261.80 and a 52 week high of $353.20. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $330.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.99.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.