Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,652,100 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 4,382,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,434.7 days.

Leonardo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FINMF opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. Leonardo has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $12.87.

About Leonardo

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

