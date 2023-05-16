Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,652,100 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 4,382,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,434.7 days.
Leonardo Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FINMF opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. Leonardo has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $12.87.
About Leonardo
