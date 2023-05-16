Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Weitz Investment Management Inc.

Weitz Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 749,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband comprises approximately 3.2% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Weitz Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Liberty Broadband worth $57,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,029 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,878.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,722,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,509 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,764,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,784,000 after acquiring an additional 165,765 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,810,000 after acquiring an additional 108,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 44.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,211,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,444,000 after acquiring an additional 374,203 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of LBRDK stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,907. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.26 and a 200-day moving average of $83.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.12. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $68.67 and a twelve month high of $126.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($1.32). The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.00 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 104.48% and a return on equity of 11.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

LBRDK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $498,050.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at $952,339.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.