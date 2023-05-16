Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Short Interest Down 6.7% in April

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,560,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the April 15th total of 8,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Liberty Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

LBRT stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $12.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,291. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.87. Liberty Energy has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Energy will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Liberty Energy by 1,912.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Liberty Energy by 67.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.