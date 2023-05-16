LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Price Target Lowered to C$1.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 108.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LSPK. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on LifeSpeak from C$2.50 to C$1.10 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on LifeSpeak from C$1.05 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Cormark cut their price target on LifeSpeak from C$1.75 to C$0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on LifeSpeak from C$1.40 to C$0.80 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Shares of LSPK traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.48. 8,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,780. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.02. The company has a market cap of C$24.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.08. LifeSpeak has a fifty-two week low of C$0.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.71.

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for digital mental, physical and total wellbeing resources for mid and enterprise-sized organizations in Canada and internationally. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and tailored articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, automated, and live sessions in areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others.

