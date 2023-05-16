Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $116.28

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $116.28 and last traded at $116.33, with a volume of 42750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Lindsay from $178.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lindsay from $196.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lindsay in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.75.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.28 and its 200-day moving average is $151.73.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.62 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 18.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindsay

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Lindsay by 2,100.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Lindsay during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lindsay during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Lindsay by 23.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Lindsay by 75.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lindsay Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. It operates through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.