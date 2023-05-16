Linear Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.10 Million (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Linear has a total market cap of $102.50 million and approximately $13.10 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Linear has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Linear coin can currently be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Linear Profile

Linear was first traded on September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linear is linear.finance.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

