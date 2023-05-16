Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Tops $0.0032 on Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 16th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and $72.35 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 783,102,825 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 783,073,231.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00347233 USD and is up 13.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $97.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
