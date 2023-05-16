Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Short Interest Update

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the April 15th total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at $505,912.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at $505,912.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $327,129.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,857 shares of company stock worth $415,500. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 405.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 1.9 %

LAD traded down $4.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.07. 364,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,398. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.86 and its 200 day moving average is $229.47. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $180.00 and a 12 month high of $314.83.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 34.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.56.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

