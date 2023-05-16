Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading Up 3.6%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) shares rose 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.92 and last traded at $22.51. Approximately 514,712 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,350,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.13.

Lithium Americas Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 18.13 and a current ratio of 18.13. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 654.7% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

