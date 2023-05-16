Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Logitech International by 408.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Logitech International by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Logitech International by 14.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Logitech International by 48.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $63.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.04. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $68.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $140,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,226.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

