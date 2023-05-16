Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) versus Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Head to Head Review

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Rating) and Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lottery.com and Tenable, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lottery.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Tenable 0 5 11 0 2.69

Tenable has a consensus target price of $48.40, suggesting a potential upside of 27.54%. Given Tenable’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tenable is more favorable than Lottery.com.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lottery.com $84.22 million 0.34 -$10.95 million N/A N/A Tenable $712.66 million 6.11 -$92.22 million ($0.83) -45.72

This table compares Lottery.com and Tenable’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lottery.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tenable.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.2% of Lottery.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Tenable shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of Lottery.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Tenable shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lottery.com and Tenable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lottery.com N/A N/A N/A Tenable -13.02% -30.21% -5.83%

Risk and Volatility

Lottery.com has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenable has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tenable beats Lottery.com on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com Inc., a technology company, operates B2C platform that enable players to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games in the United States and internationally. It offers domestic and international lottery products and services. The company also provides affiliate marketing services under the LotteryLink brand; and delivers lottery data, such as winning numbers and results to approximately 400 digital publishers and media organizations. Lottery.com Inc. is headquartered in Spicewood, Texas.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail. The company was founded by John C. Huffard, Jr. and Renaud M. Deraison in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

