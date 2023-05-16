LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 74.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LXU. Piper Sandler lowered LSB Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LSB Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Shares of NYSE:LXU opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. LSB Industries has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.31.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.16. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $233.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LSB Industries will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 260.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

