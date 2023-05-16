Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez Sells 6,589 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 6,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $231,866.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,101.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

EVERTEC Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of EVTC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.30. 190,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,917. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.51 and a 200-day moving average of $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $159.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.83%.

EVTC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVERTEC

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 8.9% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 37.8% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the third quarter worth $296,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 6.6% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 215,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 49,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVERTEC

(Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.