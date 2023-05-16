Lumi Credits Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1,626.88 Billion (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. Over the last week, Lumi Credits has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $271.33 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lumi Credits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits launched on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

