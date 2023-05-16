Lwmg LLC Acquires New Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lwmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Saban Cheryl boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 326,208 shares worth $16,803,119. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Alphabet stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,128,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,776,885. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.94. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $123.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

