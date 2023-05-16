Lwmg LLC Buys New Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Lwmg LLC bought a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 59,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $7,141,000. 3M accounts for approximately 2.6% of Lwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp raised its stake in 3M by 6.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in 3M by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in 3M by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MMM. UBS Group reduced their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.67. The stock had a trading volume of 651,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,274. The company has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 1 year low of $98.60 and a 1 year high of $152.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

