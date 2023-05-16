Lwmg LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Lwmg LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,001,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,022,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 15.1% of Lwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $46.10. 1,337,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,378,930. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $46.73.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

