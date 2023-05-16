Lwmg LLC Invests $2.50 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lwmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.9% of Lwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,826,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,761,369. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.95.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

