Lwmg LLC Invests $352,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lwmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chevron by 7.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,731,739,000 after purchasing an additional 847,841 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,953,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,430,026,000 after purchasing an additional 155,955 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,762,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,115,281,000 after acquiring an additional 309,277 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,813,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,222,868,000 after acquiring an additional 20,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Chevron Stock Down 1.7 %

CVX traded down $2.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,373,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,121,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.00. The company has a market cap of $292.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

