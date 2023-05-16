Lwmg LLC Makes New $3.28 Million Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Lwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,000. Analog Devices comprises 1.2% of Lwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,745 shares of company stock worth $7,317,735. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.41.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $183.81. 199,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,162. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.90.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also

