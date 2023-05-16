Lwmg LLC Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lwmg LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PEP traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $193.80. 400,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,342,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.86 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

