Lwmg LLC Purchases New Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Lwmg LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGU stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.47. The company had a trading volume of 47,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,122. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $96.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

