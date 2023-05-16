Lwmg LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Lwmg LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 969.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,835,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822,344 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,159,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,318,000 after buying an additional 1,758,542 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8,387.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,628,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,436 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $74,946,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 182.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 809,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,305,000 after acquiring an additional 523,094 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.12. 35,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,208. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $95.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.49 and its 200-day moving average is $83.41. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.