MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Gap Down to $26.57

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.57, but opened at $25.60. MakeMyTrip shares last traded at $25.66, with a volume of 38,409 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MakeMyTrip has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.
MakeMyTrip Trading Down 3.0 %
The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.73.
Institutional Trading of MakeMyTrip
About MakeMyTrip
MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MakeMyTrip (MMYT)
- On Holdings Could Sprint Even Higher
- As China Wakes Up, Baidu Gets Noticed
- Livent Stock Charges Higher as Lithium Prices Bounce
- The Home Depot Returns To The Bargain Basement: Yay!
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Turns Profitable On Successful Drug Launch
Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.