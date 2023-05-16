MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Gap Down to $26.57

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.57, but opened at $25.60. MakeMyTrip shares last traded at $25.66, with a volume of 38,409 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MakeMyTrip has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

MakeMyTrip Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.73.

Institutional Trading of MakeMyTrip

About MakeMyTrip

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

