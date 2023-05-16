Manchester Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 382.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 93.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 281.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 4,238.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 11,062 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Second Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $507.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.49%.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the community banking segment.

