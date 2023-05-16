Manchester Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Surevest LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $215.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.29 and its 200 day moving average is $212.41. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $237.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

