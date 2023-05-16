Manchester Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGM. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 5.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 37,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $869,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,179,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,870 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,470 in the last three months. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM stock opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.00. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $46.37.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

