Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 1,060 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 311.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.77. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 119.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

