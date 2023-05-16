ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Short Interest Update

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the April 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ManpowerGroup Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE MAN traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.61. 235,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,946. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.98.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 42.73%.

Insider Activity at ManpowerGroup

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after buying an additional 739,380 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,159,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,652,000 after purchasing an additional 519,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth $41,325,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 74.1% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,541,000 after purchasing an additional 451,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth $32,752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Northcoast Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

