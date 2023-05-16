Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Short Interest Update

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the April 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MATX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut their price target on Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MATX traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.49. 201,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16. Matson has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $95.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.33.

Matson Dividend Announcement

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $704.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.34 million. Matson had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 19.54%. Matson’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Matson will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $373,517.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,086 shares in the company, valued at $16,925,596.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $373,517.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,925,596.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $186,244.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,248.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,941 shares of company stock worth $1,219,363 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Matson by 4.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Matson by 39.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 548 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Matson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Matson by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

