Matt Ehrlichman Buys 63,796 Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) CEO Matt Ehrlichman purchased 63,796 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $73,365.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,398,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,785.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matt Ehrlichman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 12th, Matt Ehrlichman bought 87,638 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $96,401.80.

On Friday, March 17th, Matt Ehrlichman bought 184,093 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $235,639.04.

Shares of PRCH stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.07. 1,031,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,028. Porch Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $103.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Loop Capital lowered Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Porch Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRCH. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Porch Group in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Porch Group during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

