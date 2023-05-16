Matthew Jauchius Sells 3,101 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Jauchius sold 3,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $63,849.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,044.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Core Molding Technologies Trading Down 4.5 %

CMT traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $18.80. 57,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,411. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $20.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.78.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $86.44 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Core Molding Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 824.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 90,764 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $571,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 55,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $612,000. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMT. StockNews.com lowered Core Molding Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their target price on Core Molding Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

